WATCH: Dmitri Simashev shocked after Arizona Coyotes make him #6 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL draft is underway, and Dmitri Simashev seemed taken aback after the Arizona Coyotes drafted him sixth overall.

An 18-year-old defenseman who hails from Kostroma in Russia, Simashev entered this year’s draft as one of the least exciting defenders. His destination in the NHL is now locked with the Coyotes, who picked him as their sixth overall pick.

The moment Arizona selected Simashev, it was a complete shocker for the defenseman, as for a moment, he couldn’t believe what had just happened.

More on Arizona Coyotes' sixth overall pick Dmitri Simashev

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Dmitri Simashev entered the 2023 NHL draft as one of the most surprising names. Simashev may not be an exciting name for the fans to hear at this draft but they can expect it to become popular in the near future.

The 18-year-old defenseman from Russia is full of talent and has an attractive set of skills. With a huge body size, Simashev has some incredible defensive capabilities that make him a dominant force in the blue line.

He possesses a great combination of skills and speed which was more than enough to get the attention of the NHL scouts. He’s the best at preventing zone entries and with his long stick, he can get back to his zone easily.

Elite Prospects on its draft profile said about Simashev:

"He has perfect posture, sinking deep into his stride, with ample flexibility through his hips, knees, and ankles, allowing him to generate power and agility that few can match."

"He gaps up early in space and can match opponents speed with relative ease, and his considerable defensive range allows him to recover if he’s lost a step. He can match opponents footwork with ease in the small-area game, taking away time and space before closing with force."

Dmitri Simashev finished the 2022-23 campaign with 29 games for Luko Yaroslavi in Russia and managed to garner eleven points (one goal and ten assists) with a plus-22 rating. It will be intriguing to see how he shapes his career with the Arizona Coyotes.

