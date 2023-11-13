WATCH: Dmitry Kulikov stormed by Blackhawks after hitting Connor Bedard

The Florida Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov delivered a hit on the Chicago Blackhawks' rising star Connor Bedard on Sunday, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Kulikov, famed for his physical and hard-hitting play, forcefully drove Bedard into the boards, triggering an immediate uproar among both Blackhawks players and fans. Despite the controversy, Bedard, the first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, displayed remarkable resilience.

Notably, Nick Foligno, renowned for his no-nonsense approach, intervened to defend Bedard, leading to a heated exchange between the teams and heightening the intensity on the ice.

Despite the incident and the subsequent confrontation, Connor Bedard showcased his skill and determination by continuing his impressive performance. Here's the video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

The on-ice drama has reignited discussions about player safety and need for stricter enforcement of rules to protect players in the NHL.

As the league grapples with these issues, players like Dmitry Kulikov, known for their aggressive play, will undoubtedly face increased scrutiny for their conduct on the ice.

Sam Reinhart shines in 4-point win against Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard

Sam Reinhart notched four points, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise, Florida.

Despite Florida's 11-6 shots advantage in the second period, the score remained tied at 3-3. Reinhart's expectional goal, strategically banked in from a challenging angle along the goal line, had given the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

However, Blackhawks responded quickly, equalizing at 3-3 just 78 seconds later with another goal from Bedard, assisted by Seth Jones.

The Florida Panthers regained control in the third period with 17:16 left, securing a 4-3 lead with Verhaeghe's power-play rebound goal, assisted by Reinhart and Tkachuk.

The game concluded with a crucial save from Bobrovsky on Bedard, sealing the Panthers' narrow win. Despite Connor Bedards' impressive two-goal display, the Panthers exhibited resilience against the Blackhawks' offensive efforts, emphasising Reinhart's efforts.

The performance bodes well for the Panthers as they navigate the remainder of the season, with Reinhart's top form positioning them for a formidable push toward the playoffs.