Watch: Edmonton Oilers' dogs take part in 2024 Ruff Ruff Relay to hockey fans' delight

The Edmonton Oilers introduced a unique and entertaining event that captured the hearts of hockey fans, the Ruff Ruff Relay. Hosted at the sold-out Rogers Place, this canine competition featured the players' dogs racing from the goal line to the far blue line, creating a spectacle for the audience.

Last year's champion, Connor McDavid's dog Lenny, entered the competition with high expectations. However, Lenny faced unexpected challenges and was ultimately disqualified for not completing the race.

Despite the disappointment, the event showcased some remarkable speed from the four-legged competitors, injecting a new level of excitement into the skills competition.

Evan Bouchard's dog, Ollie, stole the spotlight with an astonishing sub-7.4-second time, displaying unparalleled speed on the ice. The competition was fierce, with each player's canine companion vying for the coveted title. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' dog, Willow, delivered a commendable performance, but the standout moment came from Cody Ceci's French bulldog, Hugo.

Against all expectations, Hugo exhibited an impressive burst of speed, defying the stereotype that French bulldogs lack straight-line speed. Despite their short legs and seemingly non-aerodynamic build, Hugo showcased the innate ability of French bulldogs to maneuver swiftly, leaving spectators in awe.

As the undisputed star of the night, Hugo's remarkable run added an unexpected and entertaining dimension to the Ruff Ruff Relay.

Edmonton Oilers' 6-game winning streak propels them into playoff race

The Edmonton Oilers, currently on a six-game winning streak, clinched a crucial 3-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators in their pursuit of a Wild Card playoff spot. Zach Hyman's hat trick played a pivotal role, propelling the Oilers to eighth place in the Western Conference, tied with St. Louis and Seattle but with the highest winning percentage.

The team attributes their recent success to robust defensive play, allowing a mere seven goals in the last five games. Hyman, on track for a remarkable 50-goal season, expressed gratitude for his talented teammates. Despite the acknowledgment of their seven-game winning streak, the Oilers remain focused on continuous improvement.

Looking ahead, the team faces a challenging three-game road trip against Chicago, Detroit, and Montreal. The Edmonton Oilers are determined to maintain their momentum and solidify their playoff position.

With a balanced combination of offensive power and defensive stability, Edmonton aims to further climb the Western Conference standings and make a lasting impact in the postseason.