WATCH: Emotional Patrice Bergeron hugs every player on Boston Bruins squad after possibly his last NHL game

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron may have played his last NHL game on Sunday night.

His team crashed out of the playoffs in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. The 37-year-old returned to the lineup for the final few games of the series, but was unable to help his team advance to the next round.

Patrice Bergeron has spent his entire 19-year NHL career in Boston and was visibly emotional after the game, exchanging hugs with every player on his team.

Commentator Jack Edwards noted the moment, and it's clear that Bergeron's teammates and fans alike are unsure whether they'll see him on the ice again.

The five-time Selke Award winner is yet to make a decision regarding his future with the Bruins. He will be speaking to his family before coming to a decision. Bergeron was already considering retirement after the 2021-22 season but ended up signing a one-year deal to return for the 2022-23 campaign.

Regardless of what Patrice Bergeron decides, his legacy in Boston and the NHL is secure.

He has been an integral part of the Bruins' success over the years, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and earning a reputation as one of the league's top two-way forwards. The emotional hugs he shared with his teammates after Sunday's game are a testament to the impact he has had on the team and the sport as a whole.

Patrice Bergeron's future uncertain as Bruins suffer shocking first-round exit

The Boston Bruins' record-breaking 2022-23 season came to an abrupt end with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Despite setting new NHL records for wins and points in the regular season, the Bruins crumbled in the playoffs, blowing a 3-1 series lead to a Panthers team that finished 43 points behind them in the standings.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery made a bold decision to start Jeremy Swayman in Game 7 instead of likely Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, who struggled in the postseason. The move was a mixed bag, with Swayman allowing two goals in the first two periods before Boston rallied to take a 3-2 lead.

However, the Panthers tied the game with one minute to go in regulation before scoring the winner in overtime. The Bruins now face an offseason of uncertainty, with big questions surrounding the future of key players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

