WATCH: Erik Johnson livid after instigator call for fight against Will Cuylle

Erik Johnson was visibly upset in a tightly contested game between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, where the intensity reached a boiling point with seven minutes remaining.

The Rangers were leading 3-2 when a massive fight erupted between Will Cuylle of the Rangers and Erik Johnson of the Sabres, turning the game into a spectacle of raw emotion and physicality.

The two players engaged in a heated exchange along the boards, throwing haymakers with unbridled intensity. The clash had the crowd on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the outcome of the skirmish that would define the game's final minutes.

Erik Johnson initially seemed to have the upper hand, landing powerful punches on Cuylle. However, the tide turned dramatically when Johnson's helmet was knocked off, giving Cuylle an opportunity to rally. In a surprising turn of events, Cuylle wrangled Johnson to the ground, much to the delight of the roaring crowd.

As the arena erupted in cheers for Cuylle's comeback in the fight, the joy was short-lived for the Rangers, though. Erik Johnson found himself facing penalties in the aftermath of the brawl.

Initially handed a penalty for the fight, Johnson's frustration escalated when he was slapped with an additional penalty for instigating. This decision left Johnson visibly upset as he vehemently pleaded his case with the officials.

Could the Erik Johnson and Nick Seeler game misconducts be a sign that the NHL is cracking down on fighting by giving out instigating penalties?

The situation took an eerily similar turn to a recent game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings.

There, Nick Seeler was ejected for instigating a fight and subsequently received a game misconduct for abusing officials after the penalty. The recurrence of such incidents raises questions about whether the NHL is entering a phase of heightened scrutiny on fighting in the game.

With players like Johnson and Seeler facing additional penalties for instigating fights and expressing displeasure toward officials, it prompts speculation about the league's stance on curbing fighting.

The NHL has been grappling with the evolving dynamics of the sport, and these incidents could signify a shift towards stricter enforcement and a more disciplined approach to maintaining order on the ice.

As the aftermath of the Cuylle-Johnson altercation unfolds, it sparks conversations about the role of fighting in hockey and whether the league is taking a more proactive stance in addressing on-ice altercations.