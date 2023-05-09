Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers was involved in another brawl in Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights. This happened right at the end of the first period.

Kane took a chase and cross-checked Alex Pietrangelo with his stick on the face near the boards of the faceoff circle. Soon as Evander Kane cross-checked the Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo, a chaotic situation was followed on the ice with both team's players rushing toward the boards

Some punches were exchanged between the two players in the process as a result of which the officials and the players had to intervene to avoid further damage.

Watch the video below:

Evander Kane received a minor for his actions. The Edmonton Oilers were trailing the Knights 2-1. This was the second time in the series that the Edmonton Oilers Winger has involved himself in the brawl against the Vegas Golden Knights.

During the second game of the series, Kane was handed a double minor and 10-minute misconduct for roughing following his scrum in which he landed some punches to the defenseless player on the ice.

The incident occurred late in the second period when tensions were running high, with the Edmonton Oilers leading the Vegas Golden Knights to 5-0. His remarks shed light on the intensity and unpredictability of the situation.

During the post-game interview when the Oilers winger was asked about his body shots thrown at Keegan Kolesar, Kane replied by saying:

"I mean yeah, you don't see a lot of guys getting jumped from behind and then headlocked. When you wanna f**k around, sometimes you have to find out. So, that's what happened."

Evander Kane reveals a shocking incident during the playoffs

During the Edmonton Oilers Round 1 series against the LA Kings, Evander Kane shared a shocking incident in which a 10-year-old girl named Cecily.

Cecily Eklund is a 10-year-old girl who has been battling brain cancer since she was six. She is undergoing treatment and is close to Kane.

Cecily came to the game as a guest of Evander and the Ben Stelter Fund during Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings. According to Kane, the 10-year-old Cicely was the victim of unacceptable behavior and was spat upon by a LA Kings fan on Friday. Read the full article here.

