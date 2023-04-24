WATCH: Gary Bettman plays host to NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith during Game 2 of Rangers-Devils

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith was spotted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for Game 2 of the Rangers-Devils playoff series. He was accompanied by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. The two were seen enjoying the game and discussing various aspects of hockey.

In a video shared by ESPN, Smith can be seen talking to Bettman about his allegiance to the Rangers and the Devils. He has a home in New Jersey but is a native New Yorker. The conversation turned to the toughness of hockey players.

Bettman told Smith about the recent incident involving Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron, who returned to the game after receiving 75 stitches to his face.

Stephen A. Smith said:

"It's so hard, it's so hard. I'm here. I'm here in New Jersey. You know, I've got a home in New Jersey, but I'm a native New Yorker.

"What's renowned in the world of sports is, hockey players are the toughest guys."

Gary Bettman replied:

we had a player the other night. 75 stitches in his face and he's back.

They also discussed the speed and agility of hockey players. Gary Bettman suggested that watching the flow of players could help viewers follow the puck. Smith marveled at the skating ability of the players, admitting that he himself doesn't know how to skate.

Gary Bettman was glad that Smith enjoyed the game. He pleaded for Smith to attend more NHL games in the future. Smith responded by saying that he was looking forward to watching a game at Madison Square Garden and experiencing the atmosphere of Rangers games.

Stephen A. Smith said:

"But I will say this. I gotta get to the Garden, I gotta get to the Garden. I gotta see that atmosphere. I might come Monday night."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Smith witnessed

The New York Rangers have excelled with the man advantage in their first-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils.

Rangers forward Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals in the second period of Game 2. The Rangers won the game 5-1 and took a 2-0 series lead.

So far this series, the Rangers have scored on four of their 10 power-play opportunities. Kreider has scored all four power-play goals. In contrast, the Devils have only scored just once in eight power-play opportunities.

The Rangers lead the series 2-1. Game 4 takes place tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm/ET.

