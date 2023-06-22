WATCH: Gary Bettman shares his best moments as NHL commissioner on PK's Places

Gary Bettman, the commissioner of the National Hockey League (NHL), recently appeared on PK Subban's show, 'PK's Places'. There, they discussed the significant moments that have shaped professional hockey's history.

Subban had the opportunity to sit down with Bettman and delve into his favorite memories from his tenure as commissioner.

When asked about his favorite moment, Bettman's response was immediate and heartfelt. He said:

"Presenting the Stanley Cup is the best thing I get to do."

As the commissioner, Bettman is privileged to be on the ice and present the Stanley Cup to the captain of the winning team.

Bettman went on to describe the overwhelming emotions he witnesses up close during these Cup presentations.

"When I'm on the ice, I am so close to the players who have just accomplished this amazing feat. The emotion I get to see up close. Nobody really gets to see that experience. It's something that for me, never gets old."

The Stanley Cup represents the pinnacle of achievement in the sport of hockey, and being able to share in that moment with the players is an honor that Bettman cherishes.

The conversation between Subban and Bettman shed light on the behind-the-scenes emotions that accompany the grandeur of the Stanley Cup. It provided fans with a glimpse into the commissioner's perspective.

More about NHL commissioner Gary Bettman

Gary Bettman is an American sports executive who has been the commissioner of the National Hockey League (NHL) since February 1, 1993. Prior to his role in the NHL, he worked as a senior vice president and general counsel for the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Bettman holds degrees from Cornell University and New York University School of Law. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

During his tenure, Bettman played a significant role in expanding the NHL's presence in the United States by adding eight new teams. This resulted in a total of 32 teams by the start of the 2021-22 season.

His efforts were recognized when he was named 'Sports Executive of the Year' by the SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily in May 2014. Additionally, he became a member of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

However, Bettman's leadership has faced criticism and controversy. He has been accused of prioritizing mass appeal and expanding the league into non-traditional hockey markets, such as the Sun Belt, at the expense of more traditional markets in Canada and the Northern United States.

