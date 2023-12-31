WATCH: Goalie fight ensues in ECHL as Brett Bochu and Zach Discroll throw knuckles during Indy Fuel vs Fort Wayne Comets game

In a surprising turn of events during Saturday night's ECHL matchup between the Indy Fuel and the Fort Wayne Komets, the holiday spirit took a backseat. There was a heated showdown between the two teams that escalated into a rare goalie fight in the ECHL. 26-year-old Zach Driscoll of the Indy Fuel and 21-year-old Brett Brochu of the Fort Wayne Komets caught the spotlight.

With only 27 seconds remaining in the second period and the Indy Fuel securing a 3-1 lead, the tension between the two netminders boiled over. What ensued was a spirited goalie fight that saw both Driscoll and Brochu shedding helmets and exchanging punches on the ice.

Despite the cumbersome goalie gear they wore, both players gamely threw knuckles, with Driscoll landing more blows than his counterpart.

The awkward yet entertaining confrontation reached its climax when referees intervened, breaking up the exchange just as Brochu attempted an uppercut countered by Driscoll.

The limitations imposed by their equipment resulted in somewhat clumsy clubbing blows, but the intensity of the altercation resonated with the fans in attendance, eliciting a roar from the crowd.

In this goalie fight in the ECHL, both Driscoll and Brochu showcased their resilience, giving their all despite the challenges posed by their bulky equipment.

The unusual spectacle added a unique and unexpected dimension to the game, leaving fans with a memorable moment from an already intense matchup between the Indy Fuel and the Fort Wayne Komets.

Indy Fuel triumph in Intense ECHL Showdown, defeating Fort Wayne Komets 5-2

In the ECHL matchup between the Indy Fuel and the Fort Wayne Komets, the first period unfolded quietly, marked only by penalties, including Anthony Petruzzelli's boarding at 11:17.

The second period, however, saw a flurry of action as Cam Hillis and Kyle Maksimovich netted goals for Indianapolis, countered by Carl Berglund for Fort Wayne. Tempers flared with a late-period altercation, resulting in penalties for roughing and a goalie fight.

The third period intensified, with Kale Howarth's tripping penalty and Ture Linden's power-play goal narrowing the gap for Fort Wayne.

Santino Centorame's goal at 13:01 extended Indy's lead, and Kale Howarth, assisted by Maksimovich and Seamus Malone, sealed the 5-2 victory. Colin Bilek's impressive four assists tied a franchise record.

The game concluded with Martin Has' roughing penalty and the Fuel securing a sellout win. The Indy Fuel will return to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for Wednesday night Hockey on January 10, 2024.