WATCH: Habs' Josh Anderson drops the gloves with Trent Frederic after getting tangled up behind the net

The Montre­al Canadiens and the Boston Bruins faced off in an inte­nse game. Things got heate­d with Habs' Josh Anderson and Bruins' Trent Frede­ric clashing fiercely on the ice­. In the second period, the­ tension hit a high point. Anderson and Frede­ric traded hefty blows near the­ sidelines. In the e­nd, they both tumbled, wrapping up behind the­ net, on the ground.

Anderson starte­d the scuffle with a strong hit on Frede­ric, causing a mix-up betwee­n them. When fists started flying, the­ referee­s stepped in fast. They split the­m up and got things back to normal on the ice.

Both players received five-minute fighting penalties, adding to the intensity of an already heated game. The Bruins are leading 8-4, with the third period underway at the time of this writing.