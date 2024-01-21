WATCH: Habs' Josh Anderson drops the gloves with Trent Frederic after getting tangled up behind the net

The Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins faced off in an intense game. Things got heated with Habs' Josh Anderson and Bruins' Trent Frederic clashing fiercely on the ice. In the second period, the tension hit a high point. Anderson and Frederic traded hefty blows near the sidelines. In the end, they both tumbled, wrapping up behind the net, on the ground.
Anderson started the scuffle with a strong hit on Frederic, causing a mix-up between them. When fists started flying, the referees stepped in fast. They split them up and got things back to normal on the ice.
Both players received five-minute fighting penalties, adding to the intensity of an already heated game. The Bruins are leading 8-4, with the third period underway at the time of this writing.