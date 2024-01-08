WATCH: Hershey Bears teddy bear toss game sees 74,599 stuffed animals thrown onto the ice

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and sportsmanship, the Hershey Bears hosted their annual 'Hershey Bears teddy bear toss game,' and this year's event was nothing short of spectacular. After being held scoreless in the previous year's toss, the Bears were determined to make an impact, and they certainly delivered.

The magic began 4:15 into the second period when Bogdan Trineyev sniped home the game's opening goal against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. This marked the initiation of one of the greatest traditions in sports – the Teddy Bear Toss. Tens of thousands of stuffed animals were launched onto the Giant Center ice by an enthusiastic Hershey crowd, creating a scene of pure joy and excitement.

The game was momentarily halted for an incredible 50 minutes as players and volunteers worked diligently to collect the countless stuffed animals. Large bags were filled to the brim, with the fluffy donations destined for local charities. The pause in the game transformed the ice into a sea of stuffed animals.

In the Hershey Bears teddy bear toss game, fans broke their previous record from 2023 by heaving an astounding 74,599 stuffed animals onto the ice. With a sold-out crowd of 10,765, this equated to an impressive 6.92 bears thrown per person, highlighting the community's commitment to the tradition.

Sea of stuffed toys and Hershey Bears 3-2 overtime victory

Trineyev's goal, the catalyst for this plush pandemonium, came after a long outlet pass from defenseman Hardy Haman Aktell. Despite a momentary bobble, Trineyev regathered the puck and fired a low-angle shot from the right circle, beating Lehigh Valley goaltender Cal Petersen high over the shoulder.

The Bears' play-by-play man, Zack Fisch, captured the moment perfectly, exclaiming,

"Let the sweet cuddly mayhem commence! It’s plush pandemonium in Hershey!"

Players, including Trineyev and Ivan Miroshnichenko, immersed themselves in the piles of stuffed animals, capturing the essence of Hershey Bears teddy bear toss event. Notable antics included Joe Snively's missile-like jump and starting goaltender Mitch Gibson's bellyflop, fully clad in his gear.

Clay Stevenson, Mitch's backup, made glove saves on the incoming furry projectiles (toys) and later aided in retrieving stuffed animals stuck in the netting.

The charitable aspect of the Teddy Bear Toss was equally impressive, with nearly 20,000 stuffed animals collected through Gabby’s Acts of Kindness alone. The Bears plan to donate the stuffed animals to over 35 local charities as part of their Bears Cares program.

As the grand finale to the Hershey Bears teddy bear toss and charitable evening, the Bears sealed the celebration with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory, capped off by Alex Limoges' decisive goal.