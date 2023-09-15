WATCH: Hurricanes winger Jordan Martinook steals the show performing live on-stage with Nickelback

In a surprise and unforgettable moment, Carolina Hurricanes' winger Jordan Martinook recently took center stage alongside the iconic Canadian rock band Nickelback. The electrifying performance left fans awestruck and quickly became the highlight of the summer.

Jordan Martinook, a Canadian professional ice hockey player and alternate captain for the Carolina Hurricanes, is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his on-ice prowess and leadership qualities, Martinook showcased a different kind of talent when he joined on the stage with Nickelback for a live performance that has taken social media by storm.

The Carolina Hurricanes' official Twitter account posted a video of Martinook's sensational performance, accompanied by a caption that read:

"Marty singing Rockstar on stage with Nickelback is the best thing you'll see all summer."

The video captures the raw energy and enthusiasm that Martinook brought to the stage, solidifying his status as a true rockstar in his own right.

For those unfamiliar with the song choice, "Rockstar" is the fifth U.S. single from Nickelback's critically acclaimed fifth album, "All the Right Reasons," released in 2005. Initially released in the United States and Canada, the song has since become a global sensation.

Its lyrics resonate with the aspirations of anyone who's ever dreamed of becoming a rockstar. Notably, "Rockstar" features spoken-word vocals between each verse, skillfully delivered by Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, adding an extra layer of depth to the track.

Nickelback's "Rockstar" is undeniably one of the band's most iconic and enduring singles. It reached impressive heights, peaking at number two on the charts in the United Kingdom, marking their highest-charting single in the country. Additionally, it achieved Platinum certification and has sold over 4.5 million copies in the United States alone, cementing its status as a beloved classic.

Jordan Martinook's collaboration with Nickelback not only delighted fans but also highlighted the multifaceted talents of professional athletes beyond their respective sports.

Hurricanes have inked a professional tryout deal with Zach Aston-Reese

The Carolina Hurricanes have finalized their roster of professional tryout agreements (PTOs), with forward Zach Aston-Reese being the latest addition. Aston-Reese brings 307 NHL games of experience, having played 77 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

He joins a group of PTOs that includes several other players. The Hurricanes have a history of PTO players earning contracts based on their camp performance. The reason for the influx of tryouts is the team's need for at least 40 active players on September 29th when they play two preseason games simultaneously against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, marking a franchise-first doubleheader.

Carolina's quest for a fourth consecutive division championship begins on October 11th against Ottawa Senators. Individual game tickets for the season are already available for purchase.