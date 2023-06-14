WATCH: Incredible scenes as Vegas Golden Knights lift Stanley Cup for the first time

The Vegas Golden Knights made history by winning the Stanley Cup for the first time, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Finals on Tuesday. The T-Mobile Arena erupted with joy as the Golden Knights showcased their dominance to seal their place in hockey folklore.

Led by their captain, Mark Stone, who delivered a sensational hat trick, Vegas left no doubt about their championship credentials. Stone's exceptional performance, combined with the playmaking abilities of Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore, who contributed three assists apiece, ensured a dominant display from the home team.

Reilly Smith also made his mark with a goal and an assist, cementing his place as a key contributor in the Golden Knights' success. At the net, Adin Hill showcased his remarkable talent, making 31 saves and frustrating the Panthers' offense.

Although the Panthers fought valiantly, Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett's goal and assist were not enough to overcome the relentless onslaught from the Golden Knights. Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves, but the offensive firepower of Vegas proved too much to handle.

The Vegas Golden Knights' win will be remembered as a remarkable tale of perseverance, skill and triumph of an underdog in Stanley Cup history.

How Vegas Golden Knights beat Panthers in Game 5

Mark Stone led the charge for the Vegas Golden Knights with a sensational hat-trick, showcasing his offensive prowess and contributing to the team's offensive onslaught.

Stone wasted no time in making an impact, opening the scoring with a remarkable short-handed goal during a 2-on-1 break at 11:52 of the first period. Showing his patience and skill, he outmaneuvered Sergei Bobrovsky and fired a high shot to the glove side from close range, putting Vegas 1-0 up.

Goalkeeper Adin Hill played a key role in maintaining the Vegas Golden Knights' lead early in the game, making key saves. That included a left-pad stop on Anton Lundell's breakaway at 2:24 and a left-skate save on Aleksander Barkov moments before Stone's goal.

Nicolas Hague extended Vegas' lead to 2-0 at 13:41 of the first period, capitalizing on a loose puck in front of Bobrovsky after a strong rush from the blue line. Jonathan Marchessault assisted Hague's goal, extending his remarkable playoff-record point streak to ten games.

The Golden Knights unleashed an offensive frenzy in the second period, scoring four goals in under ten minutes. Alec Martinez rifled a shot from the right face-off circle off a pass from Jack Eichel to make it 3-1 at 10:28.

Reilly Smith increased the lead to 4-1 at 12:13, converting an impressive setup by William Karlsson. Stone completed his second goal of the game at 17:15, courtesy of a slick passing sequence involving Chandler Stephenson and Brett Howden. Just before the period ended, Michael Amadio capitalized on a rebound to make it 6-1 at 19:58.

The third period saw both teams finding the back of the net. Ivan Barbashev extended Vegas' lead to 7-1 at 8:22 before Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett responded for the Panthers, bringing the score to 7-3.

Stone secured his well-deserved hat-trick with an unassisted, length-of-the-ice empty-net goal at 14:06, capping off an outstanding individual performance. Nicolas Roy sealed the dominant win for the Vegas Golden Knights with a goal at 18:58.

