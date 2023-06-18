Watch: Jack Eichel gifts his necklace to fan suffering from Cerebral Palsy

Jack Eichel was in the mood. His team had a parade after the Stanley Cup victory. It was one of the best victories ever seen.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated in style as the iconic strip was closed to commemorate the city's first big sporting victory, as was to be anticipated.

The Golden Knights had already reaped the rewards of triumph after their decisive 9-3 victory in Game 5 to defeat Florida Panthers and capture the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, but there was still more to come Saturday night.

As the heroes marched along a one-mile circuit around Sin City, tens of thousands of people filled Toshiba Plaza, which was nearly full.

🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights Jack Eichel is a man of the people Jack Eichel is a man of the people 🎰🎰🎰 https://t.co/fvzyjbRZjS

Jack Eichel decided to do the sweetest thing for a kid in the crowd. He gifted his necklace to her and made her day. The kid, suffering from cerebral palsy, was all smiles after the gesture by the ice hockey center.

It was a day of celebration for Vegas hockey fans after the Stanley Cup. This gesture from Jack Eichel was the high point in the celebrations that took place today evening.

Jack Eichel deserves this victory after a grueling performance

In the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres picked Jack Eichel as the number two overall choice. Eichel was already acclaimed as "the new face of American hockey" at the age of 17 and was well known for his exceptional talent.

When Eichel was given the prestigious Hobey Baker Award in 2015, it was recognized that he has outstanding talent. Each year, the top NCAA men's ice hockey player receives this honor. Eichel's accomplishment was especially noteworthy since, after Paul Kariya in 1993, he was only the second freshman to ever take home the prize.

Jack Eichel has established himself as one of the NHL's most alluring players by continuously showcasing his extraordinary talent and abilities. His standing as one of the best players to watch in the game has been cemented by his exceptional scoring prowess, agile skating, and great playmaking talents.

With 26 points, Eichel was the third-highest scorer in the NHL in their first playoffs and led the league in postseason scoring. He came second to linemate Jonathan Marchessault in the Conn Smythe Trophy vote for postseason MVP.

He was pretty amazing in The Finals series against the Florida Panthers, amassing eight points (all came in assists) in all five games. As a facilitator, he did his job excellently.

