WATCH: Jamie Benn ejected from game three for vicious check on Mark Stone

The Dallas Stars will be without Jamie Benn if they want to come back from a 3-0 deficit in Game Three against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In a critical Game Three of the Western Conference Finals, a pivotal moment occurred that dramatically shifted the dynamics of the match. Stars' captain Jamie Benn received a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty, leading to a power play opportunity for the Golden Knights, who capitalized on it by scoring their second goal.

Benn's ejection left the Stars without one of their team leaders, forcing them to rally and battle back in the remaining periods.

Jamie Benn ejected for hit on Mark Stone, leading to Vegas extending lead

The incident unfolded behind the play as Benn delivered a forceful hit, knocking down Golden Knights star Mark Stone. However, what transpired next escalated the situation.

As Stone lay on the ice, Benn seemingly intended to continue the altercation, attempting to cross-check Stone's head as they glided over the blue line. The severity of the hit and Benn's actions prompted the officials to intervene, resulting in a game misconduct and a major penalty for the Stars' captain.

The consequences of Jamie Benn's ejection were immediate and profound. The Golden Knights were granted a power play opportunity, capitalizing on the advantage to score their second goal of the game.

The Stars now faced an uphill battle, tasked with overcoming adversity and mounting a comeback without one of their key leaders on the ice.

#VegasBorn Ivan Barbashev rips home Roy's feed on the rush for a power play goal, doubling the Vegas lead to 2!

Interestingly, this situation mirrored a similar incident in Game 2 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild. In that game, Marcus Foligno of the Wild was ejected for a comparable hit, granting the Stars an advantage that they utilized to secure a victory. The Stars will undoubtedly draw upon that experience as they look to overcome the odds once again.

Without Jamie Benn's presence on the ice, the Stars face a challenging task. Benn, known for his leadership, offensive prowess, and physicality, plays a crucial role in the team's success. His absence not only affects the team's offensive capabilities but also alters the team's overall dynamics and morale.

As the game progresses, the Stars will need to regroup and recalibrate their approach. The loss of Benn will undoubtedly serve as motivation to prove their mettle and rally around their fallen leader.

The incident involving Jamie Benn and subsequent game misconduct has injected a new layer of intensity into the Western Conference Finals. As the Stars battle back, they will need to demonstrate resilience, adaptability, and unity to overcome the odds and emerge victorious in Game Three.

