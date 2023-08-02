WATCH: Janet Gretzky's special birthday message for her mom upon turning 102

Janet Gretzky, wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, took to social media to share a special birthday message for her mother, who recently turned 102 years old. The heartfelt post also celebrated the 23rd birthday of her beloved son, Tristan, making the day even more special for the family.

In an exuberant message, Janet exclaimed:

"Ooops We Did it Again!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to 2 of my all-time favorite people in the whole wide world!!! Mommy and Tristan!!! Look at that #102!! Trust me when I say it's just a # and what a gift to Tristan and her to be able to share this day together, it's truly Magical."

Previously in 2021, Janet Gretzky posted a picture of both of them together, showing the deep bond they share.

Janet, born Janet Marie Jones, to Robert and Jean Jones, is a cherished member of her family, being one of six siblings. As a prominent figure in Hollywood and married to hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, she embodies the perfect blend of 'Sports meets Hollywood', making an iconic celebrity couple.

The Gretzky family has been blessed with five children: Paulina (34), Trevor (30), Ty (32), Emma (19), and Tristan (22). Their close-knit family dynamic is evident in the warmth and affection with which Janet Gretzky celebrates her mother's birthday alongside her son Tristan's.

The love story of Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky

The couple first crossed paths on the set of Merv Griffin's TV program "Dance Fever," where sports and Hollywood collided. However, their love story truly began a few years later, sparked by chance due to an encounter at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 1987.

Since that fateful game, Wayne and Janet's love has flourished, and they have become one of the most iconic celebrity couples in the world. Their love and commitment to one another have stood the test of time, serving as an inspiration for countless admirers.

On this special day, we join in extending our warmest wishes and heartfelt congratulations to Janet Gretzky's mother on reaching the remarkable milestone of 102 years. May the Gretzky family continue to cherish each other's love and create more magical moments together.