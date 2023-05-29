WATCH: Jaromir Jagr jokes about returning to NHL after retiring in 2017

Jaromir Jagr was seen in a city, surrounded by excited fans and reporters who were all clamoring for his attention.

They were eager to get a scoop straight from the source, so one reporter asked him an important question:

"When are you coming back to play?"

To everyone's surprise, Jaromir Jagr responded, saying,

"Next year."

People were really happy and excited about Jagr's response, but it's important to remember the way he said it. It doesn't necessarily mean he will definitely come back next year. It was more likely a fun comment that got everyone talking and guessing.

A look at Jaromir Jagr's NHL career

Jaromir Jagr began his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins as a supporting player, but he quickly gained recognition for his exceptional skills.

At the age of 20, he became one of the youngest players in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, helping the Penguins win back-to-back championships in 1991 and 1992.

In the 1994-95 season, Jagr secured his first Art Ross Trophy by leading the NHL in points. The following year, he achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new record for the most points by a European-born player, tallying 149 points.

Jagr continued to dominate the league, winning four consecutive NHL scoring titles from 1998 to 2001. In 1999, he was honored with the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player. He also played a crucial role in leading the Czech Republic to a gold medal in the 1998 Winter Olympics.

However, Jagr's relationship with the Penguins and head coach Ivan Hlinka became strained during the 2000-01 season. The return of Mario Lemieux from retirement created tensions between the two star players, and the team also faced financial challenges. Consequently, Jagr was traded to the Washington Capitals in July 2001.

During his time with the Penguins, Jaromir Jagr played 806 games and became the second player, following Lemieux, to reach 1,000 points with the team. He currently ranks second in career goals in the franchise's history and third in games played, assists, and points.

After departing from the Penguins, Jagr went on to play for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and various other teams before eventually returning to Europe to compete in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Poll : 0 votes