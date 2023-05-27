WATCH: Jaromir Jagr rekindles old friendship with former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Tom Barrasso

Jaromir Jagr, the legendary Czech ice hockey player, recently rekindled an old friendship with his former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate, Tom Barrasso.

Jagr was in Pittsburgh last weekend for a meet and greet with Penguins fans. He also visited PPG Paints Arena and the Penguins locker room. But the highlight of his visit was catching up with Barrasso. The two players had the opportunity to reconnect and revive their friendship, reigniting memories of their successful partnership and shared experiences.

The two players shared a special bond during their time together in Pittsburgh, where they achieved great success and became integral parts of the Penguins' championship-winning teams.

Jagr and Barrasso were instrumental in the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 1991 and 1992. They formed a formidable duo on the ice, with Jagr showcasing his exceptional scoring ability and Barrasso providing stellar goaltending. Their combined efforts contributed significantly to the team's success during that era.

Jaromir Jagr's career has been remarkable, spanning over three decades and making him one of the most recognizable and accomplished players in NHL history. He has played for various teams in the NHL and internationally, leaving an indelible mark wherever he went. His friendship with Barrasso represents the enduring connections formed in the world of hockey, transcending time and distance.

As Jaromir Jagr and Barrasso caught up, it was heartwarming for fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins and hockey enthusiasts in general to witness the rekindling of this friendship between two iconic figures in the sport.

A look at Jaromir Jagr's NHL career

Jaromir Jagr began his professional hockey career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he initially played a supporting role on the team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. However, his exceptional skills quickly gained recognition, and at the age of 20, he became one of the youngest players in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals.

In the 1994-95 season, Jagr's talent truly shone as he claimed his first Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in points. The following year, he made history by setting a new record for the most points by a European-born player, amassing an impressive 149 points.

Unfortunately, Jagr's relationship with the Penguins and head coach Ivan Hlinka deteriorated during the 2000-01 season. The return of Mario Lemieux from retirement added tension between the two star players, and the team faced financial difficulties in accommodating Jagr's high salary. As a result, Jagr was traded to the Washington Capitals in July 2001.

During his time with the Penguins, Jagr played 806 games and became the second player, after Lemieux, to reach 1,000 points with the team. He currently holds the franchise's second-highest career goal total and ranks third in games played, assists, and points.

After leaving the Penguins, Jaromir Jagr continued his hockey journey with the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and a few other teams before eventually returning to Europe to play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He is currently part of Rytíři Kladno of the Czech Extraliga.

