WATCH: Jaromir Jagr showcases classy moves at a random street show in Vegas

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is making rounds on social media after his classy dance moves in the streets of Vegas drew the attention of fans on the platform.

Jagr was roaming the streets of Vegas when he was chosen to perform some classy dance moves at a random show. Four more people joined him and followed the leader's instructions. A crowd gathered to witness Jagr's moves and began cheering him on after recognizing the hockey legend.

Check out the video below:

"when you walk by the show in Las Vegas and you are the tallest, they pick you and you become a part of the show not a good feeling"

Jaromir Jagr @68Jagr when you walk by the show in Las Vegas and you are the tallest, they pick you and you become a part of the show not a good feeling when you walk by the show in Las Vegas and you are the tallest, they pick you and you become a part of the shownot a good feeling 😀😀😀 when you walk by the show in Las Vegas and you are the tallest, they pick you and you become a part of the show😀😀😀 not a good feeling😀 https://t.co/G0m7vxAJzw

Despite being 51, Jagr is still playing hockey at the highest level and is effective in the game as he used to be during his NHL career.

He's currently playing for the Ryitiri Klando in the Czech Ectraliga, the highest-tier ice hockey league in the Czech Republic. He accumulated 14 points (5 goals and nine assists) this past season.

A look into the illustrious NHL career of Jaromir Jagr

Calgary Flames v Anaheim Ducks

Jagir started to hone his hockey skills when he was just three years old. With time, he further improved and became an exceptional player, which led him to become the youngest player to join Czechoslovakia's national team at 17.

Jagr was the 5th overall pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1990 NHL draft, which proved to be one of the greatest additions in the franchise's history. Jagr was a key member in helping the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992.

He played 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and established himself as one the greatest to ever don the jersey. Jagr played more than 25 seasons in the league and played for the likes of the Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames.

In his NHL career, Jagr appeared in 1,733 games and scored 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists), making him the fourth-leading goalscorer in the league and only second to Wayne Gretzky in points. He won the coveted Stanley Cup twice, Art Ross Trophy five times, and Hart Memorial Trophy once in his career.

Poll : 0 votes