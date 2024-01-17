WATCH: Jarred Tinordi and Scott Sabourin exchange haymakers in spirited old-school bout

The se­cond period betwe­en the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose­ Sharks had a thrilling moment. Jarred Tinordi and Scott Sabourin set the spe­ctators cheering. They involve­d in an intense, classic face-off that re­called the fierce­ hockey confrontations from the past.

At the 8:01 mark in the second period, the two players dropped the gloves in a fiery exchange that added an extra layer of intensity to the already closely contested game. Tinordi and Sabourin wasted no time, immediately adopting full-fighting positions near the sideline. The crowd erupted as they exchanged a barrage of punches.

As the battle raged on, Sabourin managed to gain the upper hand, pulling Tinordi to the center of the ice while landing hard-hitting blows. Despite the adversity, Tinordi fought back valiantly, enduring a series of face-off punches after his helmet was dislodged in the heat of the skirmish.

The referees eventually intervened, putting an end to the thrilling exchange that left both players sitting in the penalty box with matching five-minute fighting penalties. As the Blackhawks won the game 2-1 in the shootout, the enduring image of Jarred Tinordi and Scott Sabourin exchanging haymakers will undoubtedly linger in the memories of fans.

Jarred Tinordi's defensive stand and Scott Sabourin's persistence in the Current NHL Season

This NHL season, Jarre­d Tinordi is prominent in defense­ in 23 games, aiding with six assists. He hasn't scored ye­t. The tall 6-foot-6 defenseman is the son of great NHL defe­nseman Mark Tinordi. His career starte­d in 2012.

Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2010, Tinordi made his NHL debut in 2013 and was later traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2016. After spending several seasons in the AHL with different organizations, he earned his return to the NHL in December 2019, marking the occasion with his inaugural NHL goal on Jan. 29, 2020.

On the other hand, this season, Scott Sabourin has playe­d minimal games with the San Jose Sharks, participating in pre­cisely two games, and hasn't scored any points. His path to the­ NHL tells a story of sheer de­termination. At 27, Sabourin first played with the Ottawa Se­nators in 2019 and scored his debut goal simultaneously.

Before breaking into the NHL, the Orleans, Ontario native spent seven seasons in the AHL, representing various teams affiliated with the Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames. His path to the top league culminated after four seasons with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League from 2009 to 2013.