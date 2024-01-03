Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • Watch: Jason Zucker delivers massive hit on Nick Cousins, then exchanges haymakers with Gustav Forsling

Watch: Jason Zucker delivers massive hit on Nick Cousins, then exchanges haymakers with Gustav Forsling

By Arnab Mondal
Modified Jan 03, 2024 04:56 GMT
Jason Zucker delivers massive hit on Nick Cousins
Jason Zucker delivers massive hit on Nick Cousins

In Tuesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Florida Panthers, forward Jason Zucker made a controversial impact with a massive hit on Panthers' Nick Cousins near the side boards. The hit, deemed illegal from behind, prompted a swift response from Panthers' defenseman Gustav Forsling.

As tensions flared, Forsling wasted no time challenging Zucker, leading to an intense exchange of heavy punches. The skirmish reached a point where Zucker's helmet was forcefully dislodged during the heated bout.

Referees swiftly intervened to restore order, handing out penalties to both players involved. Jason Zucker received a 10-minute game misconduct, a five-minute fighting penalty, and an additional five-minute penalty for boarding, served by Zach Sanford. On the other side, Forsling was slapped with a 10-minute misconduct, a five-minute fighting penalty and a two-minute instigator penalty, served by Anton Lundell.

The penalties occurred at the 51-second mark of the second period, leaving both teams short-handed as the game progressed. With the Florida Panthers clinching a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The physical altercation between Zucker and Forsling undoubtedly injected a jolt of intensity into an already electrifying matchup between these two competitive teams.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...