Watch: Jason Zucker delivers massive hit on Nick Cousins, then exchanges haymakers with Gustav Forsling

In Tuesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Florida Panthers, forward Jason Zucker made a controversial impact with a massive hit on Panthers' Nick Cousins near the side boards. The hit, deemed illegal from behind, prompted a swift response from Panthers' defenseman Gustav Forsling.

As tensions flared, Forsling wasted no time challenging Zucker, leading to an intense exchange of heavy punches. The skirmish reached a point where Zucker's helmet was forcefully dislodged during the heated bout.

Referees swiftly intervened to restore order, handing out penalties to both players involved. Jason Zucker received a 10-minute game misconduct, a five-minute fighting penalty, and an additional five-minute penalty for boarding, served by Zach Sanford. On the other side, Forsling was slapped with a 10-minute misconduct, a five-minute fighting penalty and a two-minute instigator penalty, served by Anton Lundell.

The penalties occurred at the 51-second mark of the second period, leaving both teams short-handed as the game progressed. With the Florida Panthers clinching a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The physical altercation between Zucker and Forsling undoubtedly injected a jolt of intensity into an already electrifying matchup between these two competitive teams.