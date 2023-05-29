SportsCenter, one of the most popular sports news programs, witnessed an unexpected and humorous twist during its latest broadcast as renowned hosts, Jay Onrait and Martin Biron, shared a lighthearted exchange live.

However, before Jay Onrait's embarrassing predicament, the show had been dominated by the impressive performance of Jason Robertson, a rising star for the Dallas Stars. Robertson's incredible talent and recent accomplishments had rightfully placed him at the center of attention, captivating fans and analysts alike.

As SportsCenter continued its broadcast, the conversation took an unexpected turn. Jay Onrait, known for his quick wit and amusing banter, initiated a discussion with Martin Biron.

Jay Onrait said :

"Marty, that was awesome. I'm so sorry we didn't get to chat before. I have very bad diarrhoea right now."

The unexpected admission caught Martin Biron off guard, momentarily leaving him speechless. However, Biron, renowned for his affable nature, couldn't help but find humor in the situation:

"You gotta do what you gotta do. So yes, absolutely."

The exchange between Onrait and Biron quickly escalated into infectious laughter, infecting both the hosts and their viewers. Moments like these are quite common as in the past too Onrait has given fans a reason to laugh during live broadcast.

Despite the hilarity that ensued, Onrait's confession took nothing away from the previously celebrated spotlight on Jason Robertson. Prior to the "diarrhoea dilemma," the young sports prodigy dominated the conversation. His awe-inspiring skills, remarkable plays and recent performance, as he stepped up in the absence of Jamie Benn, are worth it for the Stars.

More on Jay Onrait's broadcasting career

Jay Onrait is a highly accomplished sports broadcaster known for his wit, charm and unique style. Born on Aug. 29, 1974, in Athabasca, Alberta, Canada, Onrait's career in broadcasting has spanned over two decades.

He gained widespread recognition as one half of the dynamic hosting duo alongside Dan O'Toole on the popular Canadian sports highlight show, SportsCenter. Onrait's infectious humor, quick wit and offbeat comedic style made him a beloved figure among viewers.

After leaving TSN in 2013, Onrait embarked on a new chapter in his career, joining FOX Sports 1 in the United States. He co-hosted the nightly show "FOX Sports Live" alongside Dan O'Toole. The duo's chemistry and entertaining banter garnered praise and a dedicated following.

Onrait's talent and popularity continued to soar, leading to numerous hosting opportunities for major sporting events, including the Olympics, FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl.

