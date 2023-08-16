WATCH: Jeff Petry's father emotional after son's trade to Detroit Red Wings

NHL defenseman Jeff Petry's recent trade from the Montreal Canadiens to the Detroit Red Wings not only had a profound effect on his life but also touched the heart of his father, Dan Petry.

Dan Petry is a devoted hockey fan and a former MLB pitcher who has always stood by his son Jeff Petry throughout his career in the NHL. The former MLB champion emphasized his views on how NHL stars’ parents take the sudden change of teams through trades. He shared his nostalgia for Jeff’s opportunity to play for his hometown team as a parent:

“When this happens, and you think back to how it all comes full circle. I mean, you know, all the parents out there and the youngsters out there, they play hockey, and they start at such a young age. And there’s a lot of cuts, and there’s a lot of teams you make to, and lots of them you don’t.”

Being a supportive parent, Petry expressed his views on his son joining his hometown team, the Detroit Red Wings. His happiness was more than evident from his remarks on the team jersey and his expectations about witnessing his son play for the team:

“It’s just a vicious cycle. You never think it’s ever ever going to happen and then now you get a chance to watch your son play for the team that he grew up idolizing. And of course, that iconic jersey; it’s going to be very very special. And hopefully I can get to a lot of games.”

Jeff Petry’s new contract with his hometown team the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired the hometown’s star defenseman, Jeff Petry, in recent trade on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. In return for Gustav Lindstrom, a defenseman with little ice time, and a conditional fourth-round draft selection slated for 2025, the Canadiens agreed to deal with the accomplished NHL defenseman.

The Canadiens chose to keep 50% of Jeff Petry's remaining contract, which runs through 2024-25 and carries a significant $6.25 million salary cap hit. The Pittsburgh Penguins also made a financial contribution to the trade by keeping a piece of Petry's contract. The Red Wings' estimated financial commitment for the following two seasons will be over $2.3 million.