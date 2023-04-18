WATCH: Matt Dumba causes Joe Pavelski to hit his head on the ice in brutal collision

During the second period, Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski was hit hard by Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba near the corner, causing Pavelski to knock his head on the ice with force.

Dumba's hit appeared to be illegal and he received a two-minute minor penalty. Max Domi, Pavelski's teammate, was furious by Dumba's behavior and went after him, sparking a chaotic situation on the ice.

As of writing this story, the high-voltage matchup between the Dallas Stars and the and the Minnesota Wild is currently tied at 2-2 after the end of the second period. Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel were the scorers for the Wild, while Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars.

