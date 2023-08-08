WATCH: Johnny Gaudreau spotted dancing away on Brady Tkachuk’s shoulders during Kevin Hayes’ wedding

At Kevin Hayes' wedding, Johnny Gaudreau, the wingman of the Columbus Blue Jackets, effortlessly displayed an unbelievable joy that surpassed all others.

In a splendid display of friendship and celebration, an extraordinary group of NHL players united in a breathtaking flow of merriment. Yet amidst this glorious gathering, a star emerged - none other than Johnny Gaudreau, who effortlessly stole the spotlight with his dancing prowess.

Dressed in an elegant black coat, Gaudreau appeared to be under the sway of night's libations as he gracefully showcased his impeccable moves, all while perched upon the shoulders of Brady Tkachuk.

Watch the video here:

A spectacle to behold, the mesmerizing performance of the Blue Jackets wingman set the internet ablaze with its irresistible charm, spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms.

On August 6, Kevin Hayes and his long-time fiancee, Katya Vasilvey, tied the knot. With his prominent presence in the NHL, a multitude of hockey stars assembled to commemorate this joyful occasion.

Notably, former New York Rangers players added to the delight of the festivities. The event holds great significance for Hayes and his wife, as they commence a new chapter in their shared journey.

Johnny Gaudreau's contract and salary details for the 2023-24 season

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year, $68 million contract on July 13, last year. He will earn $9.75 million in salary for the 2023-24 season, bringing his cap hit to $9.75 million.

Gaudreau was the 104th overall pick for the Calgary Flames in the 2011 draft and played nine years with the team. The 2022-23 season completed a decade for the 29-year-old in the league. He played in 80 games, recording 74 points (21 goals and 53 assists) last term.

Overall, Gaudreau has appeared in 682 career games, accumulating 683 points (231 goals, 452 assists). With Adam Fantili on the team for the Blue Jackets, it will be interesting to see how the offensive pairing between Fantilli and Gaudreau unfolds next season.