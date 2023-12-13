WATCH: Jonas Brothers take to TikTok to promote their highly anticipated 2024 NHL Stadium Series concert

The Jonas Brothers, a chart-topping pop trio comprising Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, are set to captivate audiences as the headlining act for the pregame concert at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series.

The exciting announcement was made through a video shared on Twitter by the Jonas Brothers' fan account, creating a buzz among fans eagerly anticipating the event.

The brthers expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming performance at MetLife Stadium on February 17, just before the Devils and Flyers face off on the ice.

The message set the stage for what promises to be a memorable event for both hockey and music enthusiasts.

Adding a touch of humor and regional pride to their TikTok video, the Jonas Brothers playfully showcased their New Jersey roots. Kevin Jonas humorously remarked:

"We're from Jersey, of course we don't pump our own gas."

The banter continued as Joe Jonas chimed in:

"We're from New Jersey, of course we've spent summer vacation at the Jersey store."

The TikTok video also featured Nick Jonas, who says:

"We're from Jersey, of course we call it Taylor Ham."

However, the humorous dialogue took an unexpected turn when someone off-camera interjected:

"It's pork roll!"

Nick's swift response:

"Shut up!" added a comedic twist to the video.

Kevin Jonas contributed to the humor with the declaration:

"We're from Jersey. We don't make left turns. It's roundabouts only."

Continuing the comedic theme, Joe Jonas shared:

"We're from New Jersey. Of course, we've watched every season of The Sopranos 6 times. Best ending ever!"

Closing the video on a high note, Nick Jonas emphasized:

"We're from Jersey. Of course, we're performing on the NHL Stadium Series on February 17th."

How to buy NHL Stadium Series 2024 tickets featuring Jonas Brothers

Get ready for an electrifying experience as the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series brings the thrill of outdoor hockey to MetLife Stadium. On February 17, 2024, witness an epic showdown between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers in an unforgettable spectacle.

Key Event Details:

Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Teams: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Ticket sale information

Tickets for the highly anticipated event went on sale for the general public on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10 AM ET. The demand for these tickets is expected to be high, so make sure to secure your seats early.

Lowest ticket price - $90.00

- $90.00 The most expensive ticket available - $1,399.00

Tickets can be purchased from