Watch: Jonathan Huberdeau ejected as his boarding hit leaves Adam Roslovic bleeding

Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau was ejected from the game. This happened after a disputed hit on Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, midway through the third period.

Jonathan Huberdeau knocked Roslovic into the wall from behind, and the referees slapped Huberdeau with a five-minute penalty and was subsequently removed from the game.

The hit left Roslovic in a perilous situation, going face-first into the boards and emerging with visible signs of distress, including his face covered in blood. Despite the severity of the hit, Roslovic managed to skate off the ice on his own, but his immediate departure to the locker room hinted at the potential impact of the collision.

Things got tough for the Flames as in the same period, they were down one less forward because AJ Greer got a nasty injury, putting him out for the rest of the game as well. The Blue Jackets used the next five-minute power play well. Dmitry Voronkov scored and they went 4-2 up. Columbus clinched the game with an empty-netter, winning 5-2 in the end.

Jonathan Huberdeau has had a long run in the NHL, going 12 seasons without a single suspension. Yet now, a questionable boarding event could change that record. It's sure to catch the league's attention for the first time in his career.

Jonathan Huberdeau Ejection Overshadows Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Victory Against Calgary Flames

The Columbus Blue Jackets triumphed over the Calgary Flames, scoring 5-2 on Thursday. The Blue Jackets demonstrated strong offense. Key players, Adam Fantilli, Yegor Chinakhov, and Damon Severson all scored goals and assists.

Zach Werenski made a difference after a 10-game break due to a high-ankle injury by scoring an assist. In addition, Alexandre Texier and Dmitri Voronkov scored, helping Columbus to a much-needed victory after a few hiccups.

MacKenzie Weegar, on a roll for the Flames, pocketed a goal for the third game in a row. Connor Zary also increased the score. Yet, the Flames slipped into their fourth loss in a row after an encouraging four-game run of wins.

The match was far from smooth. A.J. Greer had to leave the rink due to a lower-body injury after a clash with Blue Jackets defender Jake Bean. Also, Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic was forced to leave the match after being hit by Jonathan Huberdeau.

Despite challenges, Columbus secured the victory with a late empty-net goal from Fantilli, solidifying a 5-2 final score. The Flames will regroup after this setback, aiming to bounce back in upcoming contests.