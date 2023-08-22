WATCH: Jonathan Toews proves he's still got it pulling off Zegras Michigan pass during Marian Hossa’s farewell game

Canadian ice hockey center Jonathan Toews has once again shown why he's considered as one of the game's elite players. The hockey world was left in awe as Toews, currently an unrestricted free agent, pulled off a move that's becoming increasingly legendary in the sport.

The social media erupted with excitement when Bleacher Report's Open Ice Twitter account posted a tweet with the caption,

"Peter Bondra and Jonathan Toews pulled off the Zegras Michigan pass during Marian Hossa’s goodbye game."

In what can only be described as a memorable moment, Toews demonstrated that his prowess on the ice is as sharp as ever.

The Zegras Michigan pass, a maneuver that requires immense skill and perfect timing, has been gaining prominence in recent years. Named after Trevor Zegras, an American hockey phenom who popularized the move, it involves a player using his stick to scoop the puck up behind the opponent's net and then tucking it into the goal from behind. This audacious play demands not only remarkable hand-eye coordination but also a deep understanding of the game's nuances.

By executing the Zegras Michigan pass during Marian Hossa's farewell game, Toews has secured his position as a player who can seamlessly integrate innovation into traditional gameplay.

Jonathan Toews surprises with a sincere and emotional message shared on Instagram

Jonathan Toews took to Instagram to express his gratitude for his storied career with the Chicago Blackhawks. After the team announced in April that they wouldn't be renewing his contract after its expiration, Toews played his final game for the organization on April 13. Several months later, he posted a heartfelt message on social media to convey his appreciation.

In his message, Toews reflected on his 16-year journey with the Blackhawks, during which he won three Stanley Cups and created numerous cherished memories with his teammates. He expressed a deep connection to the city of Chicago and its people, beyond just on-ice successes. He thanked the fans, his former teammates, and the entire Blackhawks organization for the unforgettable 15-year chapter of his career spent in Chicago.

Jonathan Toews spoke fondly of the energy from fans at the United Center, particularly during crucial moments in games, and mentioned how their support and enthusiasm fueled the team's performances. Toews emphasized the bond he shares with his teammates, describing them as lifelong friends and brothers.

Regarding his future in the league, Toews' plans remain uncertain. There's a possibility that the six-time NHL All-Star might choose to sit out the upcoming season or retire from professional hockey altogether.