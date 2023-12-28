Watch: Justin Bieber in attendance for Leafs vs Sens with wife Hailey in Battle of Ontario; comedian Will Arnett also spotted

During a recent Battle of Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, the attention shifted from the ice to Justin Bieber and other celebrities. Among the notable attendees were global pop sensation Bieber and his wife, Hailey, accompanied by Canadian-American actor and comedian Will Arnett.

The scene unfolded at Scotiabank Arena, where fans were eagerly anticipating the outcome of the Leafs versus Sens matchup. Yet, it wasn't just the players delivering a spectacle – the presence of Justin Bieber and Hailey, alongside Will Arnett, added an extra layer of glamor to the electrifying atmosphere.

In the video, Arnett proudly donned a Toronto Maple Leafs bomber jacket and hat, showcasing his allegiance to the home team. Known for his roles in "Arrested Development" and "BoJack Horseman", Arnett's appearance injected humor and charisma into the celebrity lineup.

Justin Bieber, a proud Canadian, was seen with his wife Hailey, both dressed in matching Maple Leafs jackets. The couple's affectionate display didn't go unnoticed, with Justin wrapping his hands around Hailey as they enjoyed the game together. The video offered fans a glimpse into the personal life of the power couple, highlighting their shared love for hockey and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

More on Will Arnett and Justin Bieber & Hailey's relationship

Turning the spotlight to the celebrities in attendance, Will Arnett, a Canadian-American actor and comedian, has left a mark on the entertainment industry. With memorable roles in both television and animation, Arnett continues to be a beloved figure, and his choice of attire at the Leafs versus Sens game endeared him further to the Canadian audience.

Meanwhile, the Biebers' love story has been a subject of public fascination. Justin and Hailey briefly dated in 2015 before parting ways, only to rekindle their romance in June 2018. This led to an engagement in July of the same year, with the couple officially tying the knot in a second wedding ceremony held in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019, after confirming their marriage in November 2018.

So, the Battle of Ontario not only showcased the on-ice prowess of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators but also brought together a star-studded audience. The blend of sports and entertainment created an unforgettable night for fans, proving once again that hockey has the power to unite people from all walks of life.