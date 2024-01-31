WATCH: Justin Bieber shares viral clip of CN Tower sporting NHL All-Star jersey

Pop icon Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram of the CN Tower in Toronto, decked out in an NHL All-Star jersey.

Toronto is gearing up for its first All-Star event since 2000, set to take place from February 1–3 at the Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The CN Tower is an iconic landmark in Toronto, and Bieber is an avid hockey enthusiast, so it's no surprise that he shared something like that.

Tthis year's All-Star jerseys are designed in collaboration with Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House. They feature vibrant colors like blue, red, yellow and white instead of the traditional designs.

Watch the video of the iconic CN Tower in Toronto donned in an NHL All-Star jersey, which has garnered four million views:

The 2024 NHL All-Star event is going to be a three-day event. It will commence with the player draft on Thursday, followed by a skill competition that will see 12 players compete for the most points across eight events.

The winner of the skills competition will take home $1 million in prize money. The All-Star event will conclude with the All-Star Game on Saturday.

Why Justin Bieber is not performing at 2024 NHL All-Star event?

Fans were highly anticipating Justin Bieber's performance at this year's NHL All-Star event.

However, NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer revealed on Tuesday that the pop icon won't be performing at this year's event due to health concerns related to the Ramsay Hunt syndrome:

“Bieber hasn’t performed live since 2022 as he deals with a health concern known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, so the idea of him performing during the All-Star festivities was off the table pretty early,”

Mayer added:

“Him being involved, that was a no-brainer. You’re going to see that he’s going to be very present.”

Although Justin Bieber will not be on stage, he will join Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly to select one of four teams in the NHL All-Star Player Draft on Feb. 2.