Watch: Kaiden Guhle's big hit on Kirill Kaprizov sparks fight with 5'9" Marco Rossi

Fans at Xcel Energy Center witnessed Wild's Marco Rossi's first career fight against Canadiens Kaiden Guhle on Thursday.

The altercation between the two players stemmed from Kaiden Guhle's hit on Kirill Kaprizov, which crushed him into the boards during the second period.

The hit from Guhle made Kaprizov's teammate Marco Rossi furious, as he right away jumped into Kaprizov's defense and dropped the gloves against Kaiden Guhle. Despite being only 5-foot-9, Rossi did his best to match the Canadiens 6-foot-3 defenseman, Guhle.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

When Kirill Kaprizov was asked about Marco Rossi picking up a fight in his defense after the game, the 26-year-old winger called Rossi a "machine":

I looked up, Marco fighting. I went, ‘Wow.’ He’s a machine. He did a great job. I know he’s a good teammate before. He’s a machine."

Expand Tweet

With his first career fight, Russi notably also completed the "Gordie Howe Hat Trick," which is accomplished after scoring a goal, an assist, and a fight in a single game. Meanwhile, the game between Montreal and Minnesota ended with the Wild securing a 4-3 win in overtime.

Rossi is in his third year with the Minnesota Wild. This season, the 22-year-old forward has notched up an impressive 21 points through 11 goals and 10 assists in 31 games so far.

How has Kaiden Guhle fared at the Montreal Canadiens?

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

Guhle was drafted No. 16 by the Habs in the 2020 draft. He's in his second season with the Canadiens.

This season, the 21-year-old defenseman has accumulated nine points through two goals and seven assists in 28 games with a plus/minus of +1. Overall, Kaiden Guhle has notched up 27 points through six goals and 21 assists with a plus/minus of -17 in 71 career games.

Meanwhile, the Habs are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 33 points after 32 games. They face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.