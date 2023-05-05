The general manager of Toronto Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas, was seen venting his fury by throwing a water bottle following his team's loss. The Maple Leafs suffered a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. The team had a 2-0 lead before they gave it up and lost Game 2.

Dubas, who has been the general manager of the Maple Leafs since 2018, showed his frustration as the team frittered away a strong lead. The fans, too, felt the same.

Omar @TicTacTOmar Dubas is mad (rightly so) Dubas is mad (rightly so) https://t.co/EtRSyqHTSi

Dubas isn't bashful and he wears his love for the Maple Leafs on his sleeve. He can be a mouthful for opposing fans. It makes him endearing to the followers but annoying to those who are fans of other NHL teams.

Kyle Dubas' Toronto Maple Leafs squander lead in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs took a commanding lead early in Game 2's first period. They were in the lead 2-1 going into the second session. However, the Toronto-based side were unable to stage a comeback after losing their lead.

After grabbing a rebound and putting the puck back in the goal at 2:20 in the first period, Alexander Kerfoot gave the Toronto Maple Leafs the lead.

The second goal was scored by Ryan O'Reilly when the Maple Leaf were on a power play, giving them a 2-0 advantage. They were on track and had everything under control.

The Florida Panthers took advantage of the Toronto Maple Leafs' deterioration in the second period, scoring two goals in the final 47 seconds to win the game 3-2.

Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling's timely goals on consecutive shifts turned a 2-0 Leafs advantage into a 3-2 Panthers triumph. It gave the road warriors a 2-0 series lead and their first five-game postseason winning streak in team history.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to lose the game's momentum and failed to mount a comeback. This postseason, Sergei Bobrovsky has been outstanding for the Panthers. He made 35 saves in all to win the game.

It was all rope a dope by the Panthers. The Maple Leafs lost in a way that can only be considered 'self-inflicted'. Kyle Dubas had every right to be frustrated with the loss.

