Watch: Kyler Murray reps Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of Eagles faceoff

In a display of cross-sport respect, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently wore a Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby jersey. This was ahead of the Cardinals' faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL insider Omar Ruiz captured the moment in a video, sharing the quarterback's casual stroll down the aisle, proudly donning Crosby's iconic number 87.

The video was captioned:

"Kyler Murray reporting for work in Philly wearing a Penguins Sidney Crosby sweater"

It quickly garnered the attention of the sports fans. Murray's gesture showcased his appreciation for hockey and the impact of Crosby on the game.

Kyler Murray, a standout quarterback, currently leads the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. After playing for Texas A&M University, Murray continued his college football career at the University of Oklahoma, where he secured the prestigious Heisman Trophy as a junior.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray as the first overall pick. In his inaugural NFL season, Murray earned the title of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and set numerous franchise records for rookie quarterbacks within the Cardinals organization.

The subsequent seasons saw him secure back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the league. One of Murray's achievements includes leading the Arizona Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021, marking their first postseason appearance since 2015.

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby find the Net in a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues

Evgeni Malkin's goal and assist propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Malkin scored his 14th goal of the season, marking his third goal in two games, and assisted Drew O'Connor's fourth goal.

Jeff Carter and Sidney Crosby also contributed, with Carter scoring his fourth goal and Crosby netting his 20th, nearing Joe Thornton's 12th place on the NHL's career points list. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

For the Blues, Robert Thomas scored his 15th goal, and Kasperi Kapanen added his fourth. Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues, who have lost two consecutive games under interim coach Drew Bannister. Carter extended Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1 in the third period, while Kapanen narrowed the gap to 3-2.

Despite Valtteri Puustinen's waived-off goal due to high-sticking, Thomas tied the game at 1:06 of the second period. Malkin's power-play goal at 6:50 of the second ultimately secured Pittsburgh's victory. The Penguins are now 5-3 under interim coach Drew Bannister.