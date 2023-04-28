Laurent Brossoit just keeps proving the doubters wrong. In the fifth game of their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, the Vegas Golden Knights were off to an impressive start, leading 3-0 early in the first period. However, a key moment in the game came when goaltender Laurent Brossoit made an incredible save to keep the Jets from scoring and the game from slipping away.

With just over 13 minutes left in the first period, the Jets were pressing to get on the board and finally find some momentum. After Laurent Brossoit made a blocker save on a shot by Brendan Dillon, the rebound bounced out to Adam Lowry, who was wide open with a clear shot at the net. Lowry quickly fired into the net, but Brossoit, who had overcommitted on the initial shot, made a remarkable diving glove save to keep the puck out of the net.

The save was an incredible display of athleticism and skill by Brossoit, who showed off his lightning-fast reflexes and quick thinking to prevent the Jets from scoring. The save also gave the Golden Knights a huge boost of momentum and allowed them to stay in control of the game.

Unfortunately, for Lowry and the Jets, their night only got worse from there. Just seconds after Laurent Brossoit's incredible save, Lowry was called for a hooking penalty on Jonathan Marchessault, giving the Golden Knights a power-play opportunity.

Just nine seconds into the power play, Chandler Stephenson scored his second goal of the night, giving the Golden Knights a commanding 4-0 lead and effectively putting the game out of reach for the Jets. The goal made it Chandler Stephenson's first multi-goal game of the night in exactly two years.

Laurent Brossoit's incredible save will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of the series and the nail in the coffin for the Winnipeg Jets' season. The save showcased Brossoit's skill and ability as a goaltender, and it gave the Jets a glimpse of what he is capable of when he is at his best.

The Vegas Golden Knights will need Brossoit to continue playing at this level as they make their trek toward a Western Conference finals berth. While it is only the first round for the Vegas Golden Knights, Brossoit's save will live on as a testament to his talent and dedication to the game.

