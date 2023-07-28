Watch: Lil Yatchy spotted rocking a Wayne Gretzky jersey while performing at AMP Freshman Cypher 2023

In a surprising and nostalgic moment, rapper Lil Yachty was recently seen performing at the highly anticipated AMP Freshman Cypher 2023 donning a Wayne Gretzky jersey.

The rapper, known for his unique sense of style, paid homage to the legendary hockey icon with the vintage New York Rangers jersey.

The choice of Gretzky's jersey was a nod to the sports hero's excellence and dominance, mirroring the rapper's pursuit of the same in the music industry.

The sight of Lil Yachty rocking the Gretzky jersey undoubtedly sparked curiosity among fans and piqued interest in such jerseys. After all, if he played for your team, why wouldn't you want a Gretzky jersey?

Wayne Gretzky met Lil Wayne after Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals

The hockey world collided with the realm of rap superstardom as two iconic Waynes, Wayne Gretzky, and Lil Wayne, came face to face after Game 4 of the thrilling Stanley Cup Finals.

The encounter took place at FLA Live Arena, where the Florida Panthers hosted the Vegas Golden Knights. The match ended with the Golden Knights securing a 3-2 victory, putting them one step closer to lifting the Stanley Cup.

Wayne Gretzky, known as "The Great One" in hockey history, was present at the arena as part of the "NHL on TNT" broadcast. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne, the New Orleans-born hip-hop sensation, was in the building as a fervent fan, enjoying the excitement and intensity of the game.

Gretzky made sure to commemorate the moment by sharing a snapshot of the duo on social media. The photo featured the hockey legend and the Grammy-winning artist, both named Wayne, aptly captioned "2 Wayne's."

The convergence of Gretzky and Lil Wayne at such a significant sporting event not only showcased their shared love for hockey but also demonstrated how sports and entertainment intertwine.