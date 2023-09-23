WATCH: Logan Cooley scores insane solo goal in opening NHL Australia games

In a jaw-dropping NHL preseason debut, 19-year-old Arizona Coyotes prodigy Logan Cooley left hockey fans in awe with an unforgettable solo performance against the Los Angeles Kings. Cooley's remarkable moment took place in Australia, and it instantly became the talk of the hockey world.

The young sensation displayed extraordinary stick-handling skills as he maneuvered down the boards, leaving a bewildered defender in his wake with a reverse spin. What followed was pure magic.

A second spin brought him to the center of the ice, setting the stage for an incredible shot. With astonishing composure, Cooley unleashed a rocket of a shot that sailed past the Kings' goaltender, leaving spectators, analysts, and social media abuzz with excitement.

The audacity and execution of Logan Cooley's solo goal were nothing short of spectacular. It instantly earned him a spot on highlight reels and sparked discussions about his potential as a Calder Trophy contender for NHL's Rookie of the Year.

But Cooley's magic didn't stop there. In the shootout, he added another beauty to his repertoire, securing the First Star of the Game honors and solidifying his status as one to watch in the NHL.

Logan Cooley's incredible performance Down Under will undoubtedly be remembered, and fans can't wait to see what the future holds for this budding hockey superstar.

Logan Cooley's path to NHL greatness

Logan Cooley's ascent to NHL stardom commenced with his selection as the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes, a momentous occasion for Pittsburgh. He achieved the distinction of being the highest-drafted player ever born in the Steel City, a testament to his extraordinary talent.

Cooley's hockey journey took its first steps at the tender age of five when he joined Sidney Crosby's Little Penguins Learn to Play Program in the 2008-09 season. Years of dedicated practice and development followed as he competed for various Pittsburgh-area teams.

His career trajectory skyrocketed in 2020 when he joined the prestigious USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) based in Plymouth, Michigan.

During the 2021-22 season, Cooley emerged as a hockey prodigy, amassing a remarkable 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 51 games with the NTDP Under-18 team. His astonishing average of 1.47 points per game ranked him at the pinnacle, and he further showcased his capabilities with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 15 matchups against NCAA competition.

Internationally, Cooley's brilliance shone brightly as he played an integral role in the United States' runner-up finish at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He was crowned the tournament's top forward, amassing 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in just six games.

Transitioning to collegiate hockey, Logan Cooley embarked on his NCAA career with the University of Minnesota in the 2022-23 season. In a stunning debut campaign with the Golden Gophers, Cooley tallied an impressive 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games, firmly establishing himself as a standout player at the collegiate level.