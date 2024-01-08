WATCH: Maple Leafs gather to deliver stick tap salute to William Nylander for cementing future with franchise after penning $92,000,000 deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a bold and decisive move to secure the future of their star winger, William Nylander. The franchise recently announced the signing of Nylander to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension, solidifying his position as a key player in the team's long-term plans.

This substantial investment underscores the team's commitment to building a competitive roster and contending for championships in the seasons to come.

News of Nylander's contract extension has generated a wave of excitement and support within the Maple Leafs community. David Alter, a prominent figure in hockey reporting, took to Twitter to capture a heartwarming moment that unfolded during a team practice. In a video shared on Alter's Twitter account, he aptly captioned:

"Stick taps for William Nylander, who leads the stretches at the end of practice. Teammates salute the new $92 million extension. #Leafs."

The video paints a vivid picture of the unity within the Maple Leafs as they gather at the conclusion of their practice to honor Nylander.

As the practice comes to an end, Nylander is invited to the center of the stretch circle, a symbolic gesture highlighting his pivotal role on the team. What follows is a touching display of solidarity, as teammates surround Nylander, offering stick taps as a gesture of respect and congratulations.

The stick tap salute is a longstanding tradition in hockey, a non-verbal expression of admiration and support. Nylander's leadership, skill and dedication to the team have evidently earned him the respect and admiration of his peers.

Toronto Maple Leafs secure star winger William Nylander with record-breaking $92M contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have secured the future of star winger William Nylander with an eight-year, $92 million contract extension, featuring a full no-movement clause. The deal, effective next season, boasts an $11.5 million Average Annual Value, making it the franchise's most substantial contract to date.

Nylander, 27, opted for a bold one-year gamble on himself, and his stellar performance, including a 17-game point streak and 54 points in 37 games, justified the lucrative extension. His journey began with a previous six-year, $45 million deal signed in 2018 after a protracted negotiation process.

William Nylander's evolution and recent on-ice prowess solidified his status as a cornerstone for the Maple Leafs. Alongside Auston Matthews, another long-term signee, half of the team's "Core Four" is now committed. The other stars, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, are poised for contract negotiations on July 1.

The move reflects the Maple Leafs' dedication to building a formidable roster, emphasizing Nylander's integral role in their future success.