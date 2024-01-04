WATCH: Maple Leafs' William Nylander can't hold back his laughter at electric guitar rendition of Star-Spangled Banner

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander couldn't hold his laughter when he heard a unique electric version of the Star-Spangled Banner, the United States national anthem. This rendition was quite different from the brass and vocal performances that accompany NHL games.

The incident quickly became a topic among fans on social media. Nylander was seen trying to hold back his laughter during the guitar rendition of Star-Spangled Banner

Here is the video that caught Nylander’s reaction:

Expand Tweet

This wasn't the first time this week that the electric guitar had taken center stage for the national anthem at an NHL game.

William Nylander discloses his inspiration behind jersey number 88

William Nylander has become synonymous with the jersey number 88. The reason behind his choice of this number is deeply personal and stems from his admiration for one of the NHL’s players.

In an interaction with fans, Nylander shed some light on the inspiration behind his jersey number. When asked why he wears that number, Nylander explained:

"I wore it when I was younger and my brother wore it, and then obviously we both liked Patrick Kane a lot, so that's probably. Yeah."

Nylander’s connection with Patrick Kane, three-time Stanley Cup champion, who wears the same jersey number, further influenced his decision.

Michael Nylander, William Nylander's father, was a member of the Calgary Flames. Nylander's family spent a substantial amount of time in the United States following Michael's career while he played for NHL teams.

When William was 14 years old, the family relocated to Sweden. His younger brother, Alex, was selected as the eighth overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Currently, Alex is part of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.