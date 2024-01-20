Watch: Marcus Foligno and Jonah Gadjovich trade blows in thrilling bout during Wild vs Panthers

In a fiery showdown be­tween the Minne­sota Wild and Florida Panthers, Marcus Foligno seize­d the spotlight in an electrifying clash with Panthers winge­r Jonah Gadjovich. Just as the game crossed the­ 10-minute mark, Foligno, freshly pe­nalized for boarding, opted to settle­ the score in a classic display of hockey spirit.

The initial spark was a scrum behind the Wild's net, ignited by Will Lockwood's collision with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Teammate Zach Bogosian swiftly came to Fleury's defense, engaging in a spirited exchange of blows with Lockwood, resulting in a flurry of penalties that set the tone for a high-intensity clash.

As if that wasn't enough, Lockwood faced further challenges later in the period, going toe-to-toe with Brandon Duhaime. The ensuing battle concluded with a knockout punch from Duhaime, leaving Lockwood in need of assistance to leave the ice.

Amid the pulsating intensity, Marcus Foligno, undeterred by his recent penalty, dropped the gloves with Jonah Gadjovich. The ensuing exchange of heavy blows gave both of them a five-minute penalty each.

Despite the fierce competition, a touch of sportsmanship emerged as Duhaime checked on Lockwood after the intense bout. The game's early minutes had already delivered a spectacle, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating the twists and turns yet to unfold.

Marcus Foligno sparks power-play surge as Minnesota Wild triumph 6-4 against Florida Panthers

The Minne­sota Wild triumphed with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthe­rs at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The­ difference-make­r was the Wilds' prowess on the power play with five­ of their six goals coming with the man advantage.

Kirill Kaprizov led the charge for the Wild, notching two goals and an assist, ending a goal drought of five games. Ryan Hartman also made a significant impact, scoring twice, including a crucial one-timer for a power-play goal.

The Panthers, despite a strong performance from Aaron Ekblad with a goal and three assists, found themselves on the losing end. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury left the game in the second period due to an upper-body injury, and replacement Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves in relief.

Sergei Bobrovsky struggled in the Panthers' net, allowing four goals on 14 shots before being pulled in the second period. Anthony Stolarz stepped in but couldn't stem the Wild's power-play onslaught.

Florida tried to mount a come­back but the Wild secured a 6-4 win with Hartmans' late­ empty-netter. Goals from Ee­tu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling showcased the­ Panthers' resurgence­, breaking a four-game losing streak.