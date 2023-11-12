Watch: Mark Giordano, Dakota Joshua fight in Leafs' 5-2 win vs Canucks

The evening's high-octane game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs reached a boiling point within the first five minutes. A questionable hit on Leafs forward David Kampf sparked the confrontation, driving veteran defenseman Mark Giordano to take matters into his own hands. Giordano threw down the gloves with forward Dakota Joshua right away.

What made this altercation particularly intriguing was the fact that the enforcer role was typically reserved for players like Ryan Reaves, who was on the ice as part of the fourth line during the incident. However, it was the 40-year-old Giordano who stepped up for his teammate.

While the fans in the arena may have appreciated Giordano's willingness to defend his teammate, the veteran defenseman's actions came at a cost. In the heat of the moment, Giordano earned himself an instigator penalty, resulting in a two-minute disadvantage for the Leafs.

Adding to the repercussions of the skirmish, Giordano also received a 10-minute misconduct, further sidelining him from the game.

Tampa Bay Lightning's struggles against Toronto Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning's ongoing struggle against Toronto has evolved into a significant challenge, causing distress among the Tampa faithful. Since their victorious yet challenging encounter in the 2021–22 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Bolts triumphed in seven games, the Leafs have dominated.

Last season, the Lightning faced a losing regular-season record against Toronto and fell in six playoff games. The 2023–24 regular season has continued this trend, with the Lightning starting 0-2 against Toronto.

In both matchups this season, Toronto struck first, only to see Tampa Bay respond with offensive firepower. Nikita Kucherov's standout performance, including two goals in the first game, initially put the Lightning in control. However, in a deja vu moment, Toronto forced a 3-3 tie and secured an overtime victory with a goal from John Tavares.

In their next matchup, despite Kucherov's sustained brilliance, Toronto recovered late in the game, scoring two quick goals in the third quarter. Although Tampa fought back, forcing overtime with a late goal from Brandon Hagel, Toronto eventually won again.

The Lightning's struggle against Toronto persists, posing a formidable challenge for the defending champions. If the Lightning intend to be a strong Stanley Cup contender, they would have to find a way to defeat the Leafs.