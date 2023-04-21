WATCH: Mark Stone's Elvis Presley look after Game 2 performance against Winnipeg Jets

Mark Stone returned to the Vegas Golden Knights lineup in style on Thursday night. He led his team to a crucial 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The

Stone had been out of action for three months due to back surgery. His absence had been felt by the Golden Knights both on and off the ice.

However, on this night, Stone was back to his game-changing self, scoring two third-period goals and setting up another to help even the series. His first goal, a wrist shot from the slot, tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. His second, a backhand shot from a sharp angle, gave Vegas a 4-2 lead with just over five minutes to play.

Stone's heroics on the ice were matched by his flamboyant celebration off it. After the game, he put on an Elvis Presley wig and glasses and left the dressing room in style. A fitting tribute to the King of Rock and Roll as he displayed his confidence.

Stone's play on the ice left an impression on his teammates and coaches.

"The big-time players come up in the right moments, and that’s exactly what he did," said Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. "When you play with him a long time, you really appreciate the things that he does night in and night out, and he's one hell of a leader.”

Mark Stone's return couldn't have come at a better time for the Golden Knights, who had been outplayed and outscored by the Jets in Game 1. But with Stone back in the lineup, Vegas looked like a different team, playing with more energy, urgency, and confidence.

The Knights got off to a slow start in Game 2, as the Jets dominated the first period and took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Adam Lowry. But Vegas bounced back in the second period, getting goals from William Karlsson and Jack Eichel to take a 2-1 lead.

The Jets tied the game late in the second period on a goal by Kevin Stenlund. But Mark Stone took over in the third period, scoring twice and setting up another to secure the victory for the Golden Knights.

With the series now tied at one game apiece, the Golden Knights will look to build on their momentum. They will travel to Winnipeg for Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. If Mark Stone can continue to play like he did, Vegas will have a good chance of coming out on top.

