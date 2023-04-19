The Western Conference featured an intense and highly physical matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The tension between the two sides peaked right before the second-period buzzer. Players from both sides lost their temper and created a chaotic situation around the faceoff circle, with players from both ends engaged in a grab-the-throat situation until officials intervened to prevent any further violence between the two teams.

The Vegas Golden Knights came out as the favorites to win the contest, however, the Winnipeg Jets' gave no chance throughout the game as the Jets were able to secure a comfortable 5-1 victory in Game 1.

The Winnipeg Jets snatched home ice advantage from the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights had home ice advantage and hosted the Winnipeg Jets at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. The Knights were predicted to come out as favorites to win the contest, given their regular-season form.

However, as they say, the playoffs are unpredictable and the Winnipeg Jets set the perfect example after securing a 5-1 win in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series.

The first period of the game saw no goals from either of the teams. Coming into the second period, Kyler Connor opened the scoring sheet for the Jets after putting the puck back into the net via a slap shot in the first 1:24 minutes of the second period.

Within minutes of the first goal, Pierre-Luc Dubois extended the Jets' lead to 2-0. William Karlsson trimmed the Jets' lead to 2-1 before heading into the third period. The Winnipeg Jets gave the Knights no chance to make a comeback in the third period.

Blake Wheeler extended the Jets' lead to 3-1 after he scored from a backhand at the 3:53 mark of the third period. With two minutes remaining in the third period, Adam Lowry scored two goals to sail the Winnipeg Jets to a comfortable 5-1 win.

In Game 1 between the teams, the Vegas Golden Knights had a total of 17 SOGs. The Winnipeg Jets, on the other hand, had 31 SOGs. Blake Wheeler had three points on the night while Adam Lowry scored two goals. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets.

Game 2 is set to take place on Thursday.

