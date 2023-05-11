Watch: Massive Brawl caps tension-filled Game 4 between Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to stave off elimination and avoid getting swept with a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. However, the game ended in a massive scrum that involved every player on the ice.

The Panthers had a flurry of opportunities before the final siren but were unable to tie the game. As the clock wound down, tensions began to rise, and a huge hit from Brandon Montour on Morgan Rielly sparked a massive shoving match that quickly turned into a full-blown brawl.

Players from both teams were grabbing and pushing each other, with no regard for the officials trying to break up the fight. Helmets were flying off and bodies were slamming into the boards as players grappled with each other.

At one point, Sam Bennett, who has been criticized for his role as the Maple Leafs' villain in the series, and Brandon Montour were knelt down on the ice delivering punch after punch on the Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly.

The chaos soon spilled over into the minutes after the siren, as players continued to exchange blows and yell at each other. Some players had to be separated by teammates and coaches in the end.

Florida Panthers look to close out series after Game 4 defeat to Toronto Maple Leafs

The NHL has yet to comment on the incident, but it is likely that fines and suspensions will be handed down to players from both teams.

Despite the unsportsmanlike conduct, the Toronto Maple Leafs can take solace in the fact that they were able to avoid being swept and extend the series to Game 5. However, they will need to refocus their energy on winning games rather than fighting if they hope to stage a comeback.

The Panthers, on the other hand, will need to regroup and put the scrum behind them. They still hold a 3-1 lead in the series and have a chance to close out the series in Game 5. They will need to maintain their focus on the ice if they hope to advance to the next round.

