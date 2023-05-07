The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers are truly in a battle of wills in their second round matchup. For two teams that were neck and neck the whole season in the standings, it's no surprise that bad blood had developed.

A massive brawl erupted in game two of the playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers. The scrum happened with just two minutes left in the second period, with the Golden Knights being blown out 5-0.

Brawl between Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights ends Evander Kane's night

The brawl began when Brett Howden and Brett Kulak got into a heated exchange at center ice, which quickly escalated into a full-blown fight. As the referees tried to separate the two players, a group of three players from each team joined in in the corner of the ice, and chaos ensued. Punches were thrown, sticks were swung, and players were knocked to the ice as the brawl spilled over into the corner of the rink.

In the end, a total of 30 penalty minutes were handed out, including a game misconduct to Evander Kane. Roughing penalties were also awarded to Keegan Kolesar, Alex Pietrangelo, and Nick Bjugstad.

The brawl was a stark reminder of the intense rivalries that exist in the NHL playoffs. Both the Golden Knights and the Oilers are known for their physical play and aggressive style, and tensions were already running high after the Oilers had taken a commanding lead in the game.

Despite the outcome of the game, the brawl left a lasting impression on players and fans alike. It was a reminder that in the high-stakes world of playoff hockey, emotions can run high, and tempers can flare at any moment.

The NHL will likely review the incident and consider additional disciplinary action for players involved in the brawl. Evander Kane will likely be reviewed by the department of player safety for his involvement of the incident. But regardless of any penalties that may be handed down, the brawl will be remembered as one of the most memorable moments of the playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Oilers.

The fight will likely have it's impact on the rest of the series. As the series continues, both teams will be looking to channel that passion and intensity into their play, and the rest of the playoffs promise to be just as exciting and unpredictable as ever.

