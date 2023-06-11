WATCH: Massive brawl erupts as Vegas Golden Knights & Florida Panthers duke it out at end of Game 4

In a thrilling and hard-fought Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 3-2.

However, the final moments of the game will be remembered for more than just the game-winning save by goaltender Adin Hill. What ensued was a chaotic donnybrook that saw almost every player on the ice get engaged in a heated battle.

With a mere 28 seconds left on the clock, the Panthers desperately pressed to tie the game. The intense pressure around the Vegas Golden Knights' net led to a fierce scramble and flurry of shots. Despite their best efforts, the Panthers couldn't find the equalizer as the Golden Knights held on.

Here's the video of the major brawl at the end of the game:

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce MAJOR FIREWORKS TO END GAME 4 MAJOR FIREWORKS TO END GAME 4 🎆 https://t.co/2wenZQW3mu

The drama, though, was far from over. In the ensuing chaos, tempers flared, and players from both teams became entangled in a heated altercation.

Bodies crashed to the ice, creating a battleground in the defensive zone. The scene became even more chaotic as plastic rats rained down from the Florida faithful, adding another layer of mayhem to the already intense atmosphere.

The brawl not only highlighted the fierce competitiveness and emotions running high in the Stanley Cup final but also set the stage for a captivating Game 5. The Panthers, now facing a 3-1 deficit, have shown resilience throughout the playoffs and will be determined to fight back in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

How Vegas Golden Knights beat Panthers in Game 4?

In a high-stakes Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 3-2, putting themselves one win away from their first championship.

The game started with a determined Golden Knights team taking an early lead, as Chandler Stephenson stepped up with two crucial goals. William Karlsson ended his goal drought in the series to make it 3-0 for the Golden Knights.

However, the resilient Panthers team refused to go down without a fight. Brandon Montour scored a unique goal to pull back arrears, deflecting the puck off two skates before it crossed the goal line, giving Florida a glimmer of hope.

In the third period, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov opened his scoring in the series, bringing the deficit to just one goal. Florida intensified their offensive pressure, buzzing around Vegas goaltender Adin Hill and creating numerous scoring opportunities. However, Hill, who had stepped in during the middle of the second round, stood tall with crucial saves to keep the Panthers at bay.

In the final minutes, the Panthers pulled their goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky, to gain an extra attacker, hoping for a late equalizer. Despite a 6-on-4 advantage during a late power play opportunity, the Panthers couldn't find the back of the net as the Golden Knights held on for the win.

The game ended in a flurry of emotions, with tensions boiling over and a physical altercation erupting between the players. With the win, the Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-1 series lead, putting themselves in prime position to clinch the championship on home ice in Game 5.

Poll : 0 votes