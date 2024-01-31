WATCH: Mathieu Olivier lands multiple blows onto Tyler Tucker during lackluster Blues vs Blue Jackets game

During an intense battle between the Blue Jackets and Blues on Tuesday, Mathieu Olivier of the Blue Jackets engaged in a fiery altercation with Tyler Tucker of the Blues.

The game, a tightly contested battle, took a physical turn that led to the confrontation between Tucker and Olivier. Here's the video:

The catalyst for the fight was an off-camera hit against Tucker, prompting the defenseman to retaliate against Mathieu Olivier.

It's unclear whether Olivier delivered the hit, but both players exchanged punches. As the tussle unfolded, Tucker fell to one knee, providing Olivier an opportunity to unleash a flurry of blows to Tucker's head.

Referees rushed in to intervene, attempting to break up the scrum but not before Mathieu Olivier made his mark. Columbus Blue Jackets teammates showed their support for Tucker, seemingly congratulating him as he skated to the penalty box.

As the second period concluded with the game still scoreless, the tension lingered, setting the stage for an undoubtedly intense third period.

Who is Mathieu Olivier?

One of the lesser known members of the Columbus Blue Jackets' bottom six, Olivier has one goal in 22 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. He's in his second season with the Blue Jackets, registering just 15 points in 66 games with them last season.

From 2018-2022, Mathieu Olivier spent time going up and down between the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and the NHL's Nashville Predators. He went undrafted, trying out at the Predators' Development Camp and Prospects showcase, leading to a contract from then general manager David Poile. Olivier was traded from the Predators to the Blue Jackets in 2022 for a fourth round pick.

Mahtieu Olivier is a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, one of the few players in the NHL to be born south of the Mason Dixon line. He also skipped playing in college or for the US Development team. Instead, he played junior hockey in the QMJHL, making him one of the few southern US born players to play junior hockey in Quebec.