WATCH: Matt Duchene’s kids win over hearts at their father's 1,000th NHL game celebration

In a heartwarming celebration of Matt Duchene's 1,000th NHL game, the Dallas Stars shared a delightful video capturing the essence of the moment. The focal point of the celebration was undoubtedly the player's children, Beau and Jaymes, who stole the show with their adorable antics.

As the Stars made their way onto the ice, the young duo eagerly stood in the alley, offering fist bumps to each player. The team reciprocated with warmth and camaraderie, setting the tone for a memorable evening.

The official Twitter account of the team shared the precious moment, captioning it as:

"The cutest fist bumps you’ve seen– Beau and Jaymes Duchene are ready to go for dad’s 1,000th game celebration!"

The cuteness overload continued as Beau, clad in his hockey gear, joined his father on the ice during warmups. Fans erupted with joy when Beau managed to score a goal.

Post-warmups, the young hockey enthusiast decided to add a touch of Texan flair to the occasion by donning a cowboy hat during the pregame ceremony. This gesture added a delightful and playful element to the event.

The celebration extended beyond the father-son duo, as Duchene's wife, two kids, parents and sister also graced the ice, creating a wholesome family moment.

A tribute video highlighting his illustrious 15-season career in the NHL, evoked a wave of nostalgia and admiration among the audience.

Matt Duchene received many gifts, including a rolex

The honors continued to pour in as Stars CEO and president Brad Alberts presented Duchene with a Tiffany crystal plaque, recognizing his significant contribution to the sport.

Captain Jamie Benn, representing Matt Duchene's teammates, gifted him a Rolex, adding a touch of luxury to the milestone celebration. Stars general manager Jim Nill contributed to the festivities by presenting Duchene with a commemorative silver stick.

The player's journey to the 1,000th game milestone culminated on Dec. 7th against the Washington Capitals in D.C.

Dallas Stars recent 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks

In Friday's overtime victory, 22-year-old defenseman Thomas Harley led the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks. His game-winning shot, his 10th goal of the season and second in overtime was the highlight of the night.

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer praised Harley's speed, emphasizing his dash from goal line to goal line. Miro Heiskanen, returning after a 10-game absence, contributed to the win with a tying goal.

The Stars extended their home winning streak against Anaheim to 11 games. Harley's decisive wrister secured the victory in a game where Ducks goalie John Gibson made 40 saves.