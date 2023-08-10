WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk and other NHL stars spotted partying hard with shot skis

A recent video featuring Matthew Tkachuk, his father Keith Tkachuk, along with Noah Hanifin and Keith Yandle, showcases a special instance of bonding over a unique activity known as a "shot ski."

The video captures a heartening shot ski session that brings together the love for winter sports and the shared spirit of fun.

In the heart of the video, we witness a jovial scene as the four hockey personalities line up, each holding onto the shot ski. For those uninitiated, a shot ski is essentially a ski equipped with multiple shot glasses.

In this instance, four individuals gather together to partake in the jovial activity. Matthew Tkachuk, the leader behind this fun activity, takes the lead, counting down with an infectious grin: "3, 2, 1."

As the countdown concludes, all four of them simultaneously raise the shot ski to their faces, each taking a shot in perfect synchronization.

However, the shot ski experience isn't without its fair share of whimsical outcomes. For those unfamiliar with the activity, there's a charming element of unpredictability.

If any participant fails to drink their shot entirely, it can lead to an amusing display as the contents of the shot glass sometimes end up on their face—a mishap that often results in contagious laughter.

The shot ski itself boasts a history shrouded in playful ambiguity. While the exact origins remain debated, various regions lay claim to its inception.

Some attribute its creation to Norway, the birthplace of skiing, while others insist it evolved from a "schnapps" ski in Austria. The Canadians, too, stake their claim, suggesting that the tradition began with the University of British Columbia's ski team.

Matthew Tkachuk injury update, recovery timeline

Matthew Tkachuk's injury in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals had a significant impact on the Florida Panthers. According to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami, he suffered a broken sternum, affecting his performance in Game 4 and keeping him out of the decisive Game 5.

The severity of the broken sternum raises questions about his recovery timeline. Although he initially tried to push through the pain, his condition worsened after Game 4, leading to his absence in the season-ending Game 5. The recovery period is expected to span around 4-6 months, contingent on the injury's response to treatment and rehabilitation.