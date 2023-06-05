WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk picks all-time most clutch athletes, does not include Wayne Gretzky

In a recent interview with B/R Open Ice, NHL star Matthew Tkachuk shared his personal Mount Rushmore of the most clutch athletes of all time. Surprisingly, Tkachuk's list did not include hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, often referred to as "The Great One."

Instead, Matthew Tkachuk highlighted four iconic athletes from different sports who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields with their incredible performances in clutch moments.

Matthew Tkachuk's Mount Rushmore of clutch athletes starts with Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback. Brady's unrivaled success in Super Bowl games earned him widespread recognition as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Next on Tkachuk's list is Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan's numerous game-winning shots and his unyielding competitiveness have solidified his status as one of the most clutch athletes in sports history.

Another athlete who finds a place on Tkachuk's Mount Rushmore is Tiger Woods, a golfing legend who redefined the sport with his remarkable performances.

Finally, Tkachuk includes David Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox slugger. Ortiz's heroics in the postseason, particularly during the Red Sox's historic comeback in the 2004 American League Championship Series and their subsequent World Series triumph, have earned him a reputation as a clutch performer.

His selection may surprise some fans who expected to see Gretzky included. However, his choices highlight the diverse range of sports and the incredible clutch performances that have captivated audiences over the years.

Matthew Tkachuk's participation in an altercation during Game 1 vs Vegas Golden Knights

Matthew Tkachuk's involvement in a skirmish during Game 1 of the match raised concerns and resulted in his premature exit from the game. Tkachuk was seen sucker-punching Nicolas Hague, a defenseman from the Vegas Golden Knights, which garnered attention from both fans and pundits alike.

The incident led to Tkachuk receiving two roughing minors and a 10-minute misconduct penalty, resulting in a total of 14 penalty minutes. With just over four minutes remaining in the game, Tkachuk was forced to leave the ice, while the Golden Knights secured a 5-2 victory.

Now, Tkachuk's presence in Game 2 will significantly impact the dynamics of the game.

