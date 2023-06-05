WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett start huge brawl in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers was handed a 10-minute misconduct and ejection from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights. Tkachuk was involved in an altercation with Nicolas Hague after the Vegas Golden Knights took a 4-2 lead late in the third period.

The game was filled with intense moments, and tensions between the two teams began to escalate during the third period. Tkachuk got into a skirmish with Hague and Jack Eichel after Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made a save.

Following the whistle, the players from both teams got into a massive brawl behind the nets, with Matthew Tkachuk landing shots on Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague while Panthers defenseman Eric Staal held Hague.

Tkachuk's linemate Sam Benett rushed toward Hague after being freed from Staal and landing a big left-hand punch. In addition to Matthew Tkachuk's ejection, Sam Bennett and Chandler Stephenson were given two minutes for roughing and misconduct.

Matthew Tkachuk was held scoreless in Game 1

Tkachuk entered Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals as one of the favorites to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. With 21 points (9 goals and 12 assists), he's the playoffs' second-highest scorer.

Tkachuk has been held scoreless in his Stanley Cup Finals debut, with two missed shots on goal. He'll be determined to change that on Monday before the series moves to his home in FLA Live Arena in Florida for Game 3 on Wednesday.

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Florida Panthers, who previously swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, faced a tough challenge against the Vegas Golden Knights.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game One

The game was highly intense, with both teams performing effectively in the first two periods. The score was tied 2-2 heading into the crucial third period.

However, the Vegas Golden Knights showcased their offensive prowess, scoring three goals in the final period to secure a 5-2 victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore each had two points contribution for the Knights in the contest.

Goaltender Adin Hill was exceptional between the pipes and blocked 33 shots from the Florida Panthers, posting a .943 save percentage. The Florida Panthers will be determined to even the series when they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 on Monday.

